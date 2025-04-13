Fmr LLC Increases Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Fmr LLC increased its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 97.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,218,112 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 1,095,805 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $203,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COO. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 11.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,506 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.6% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,787 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 462,947 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $51,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 15.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 66,772 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,368,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies stock opened at $77.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.01. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.81 and a 1-year high of $112.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.63.

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The medical device company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.92. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $964.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.25 million. On average, analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COO shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Cooper Companies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Cooper Companies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.25.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

