Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their outperform rating on shares of Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $35.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd.

Shares of NYSE FC opened at $20.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97. Franklin Covey has a 52-week low of $18.94 and a 52-week high of $44.46. The company has a market capitalization of $265.78 million, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.98.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 25.23%. The business had revenue of $59.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.24 million. Equities analysts forecast that Franklin Covey will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 885.5% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 140,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,291,000 after purchasing an additional 126,506 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Covey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,186,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Covey by 156.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 60,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 36,867 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Franklin Covey by 383.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 22,496 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 178.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 21,489 shares in the last quarter. 69.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.

