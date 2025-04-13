Garner Asset Management Corp Has $1.59 Million Stock Position in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Garner Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Free Report) by 45.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Seaboard were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Seaboard in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Seaboard by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 15 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Seaboard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC increased its position in Seaboard by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. 22.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Seaboard alerts:

Seaboard Stock Performance

SEB opened at $2,540.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,670.76 and its 200-day moving average is $2,716.55. Seaboard Co. has a 52-week low of $2,365.00 and a 52-week high of $3,412.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Seaboard Announces Dividend

About Seaboard

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.93%.

(Free Report)

Seaboard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural and ocean transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seaboard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seaboard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.