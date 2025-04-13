Garner Asset Management Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Garner Asset Management Corp lessened its position in shares of Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,046 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Gladstone Investment were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in Gladstone Investment by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 90,418 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 161,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after buying an additional 4,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Investment during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. 11.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gladstone Investment Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GAIN opened at $13.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $488.09 million, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.49. Gladstone Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $11.42 and a 52-week high of $14.85.

Gladstone Investment Announces Dividend

Gladstone Investment ( NASDAQ:GAIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The investment management company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 78.02%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 21st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

