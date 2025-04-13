Garner Asset Management Corp Sells 400 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Garner Asset Management Corp trimmed its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,944 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 92,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,520,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. 20.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of ZG opened at $60.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.74. The company has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 2.22. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.06 and a twelve month high of $86.58.

Insider Activity at Zillow Group

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.48). Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 5,796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $437,598.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 51,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,435. This represents a 10.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 23,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.98, for a total value of $1,987,512.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,443,782.76. The trade was a 19.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,919 shares of company stock valued at $7,869,478 in the last three months. 17.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on ZG. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Zillow Group

Zillow Group Profile

(Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.