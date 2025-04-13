Garner Asset Management Corp Sells 608 Shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Garner Asset Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CALM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,905,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $504,885,000 after acquiring an additional 118,162 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 3.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,609,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,447,000 after purchasing an additional 46,187 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,266,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,361,000 after purchasing an additional 143,189 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 998,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,801,000 after purchasing an additional 104,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 988,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000,000 after purchasing an additional 10,984 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CALM opened at $98.99 on Friday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.15 and a fifty-two week high of $116.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.01.

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The basic materials company reported $10.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.79 by $4.59. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.76 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 20.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 101.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 15.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, Director Letitia Callender Hughes sold 809 shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total value of $88,965.73. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,702,427.17. This trade represents a 1.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

