Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,510 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $3,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter valued at $5,229,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC acquired a new stake in Generac in the 4th quarter valued at about $614,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Generac by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 28,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,998,000 after purchasing an additional 14,811 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 185,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,425,000 after purchasing an additional 54,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Generac by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 48,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,597,000 after buying an additional 18,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GNRC shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Generac from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Guggenheim raised Generac from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Monday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Generac from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Generac from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.60.

NYSE GNRC opened at $110.15 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.50 and a 12-month high of $195.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.58.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.31. Generac had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 7.36%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.15, for a total value of $725,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 565,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,129,498.75. This trade represents a 0.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

