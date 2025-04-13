Giverny Capital Inc. Acquires 133 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Giverny Capital Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Giverny Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITB. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $489,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:ITB opened at $89.24 on Friday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12-month low of $82.71 and a 12-month high of $129.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.45.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

