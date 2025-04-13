Giverny Capital Inc. Buys 17,620 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Giverny Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 504,735 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 17,620 shares during the quarter. Installed Building Products makes up approximately 3.2% of Giverny Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Giverny Capital Inc.’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $88,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBP. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,509,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter valued at $23,776,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,039,038 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,091,000 after purchasing an additional 127,215 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 412,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,268,000 after purchasing an additional 83,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Installed Building Products by 112.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 153,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,949,000 after purchasing an additional 81,455 shares during the last quarter. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Installed Building Products Stock Down 1.5 %

IBP stock opened at $167.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.84. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.85 and a fifty-two week high of $281.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $173.17 and a 200-day moving average of $197.71.

Installed Building Products Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.26%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IBP shares. StockNews.com lowered Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Installed Building Products from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $238.00 to $206.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $240.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Installed Building Products from $262.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Installed Building Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.09.

Get Our Latest Report on IBP

Installed Building Products Company Profile

(Free Report)

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.