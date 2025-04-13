Giverny Capital Inc. Purchases 6,990 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Giverny Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 367,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,990 shares during the period. M&T Bank comprises about 2.5% of Giverny Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Giverny Capital Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $69,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,110,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,652,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,014 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,289,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $994,522,000 after purchasing an additional 252,583 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,370,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,768,000 after buying an additional 40,948 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $317,690,000. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in M&T Bank by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 807,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,315,000 after buying an additional 244,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 1,738 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $299,526.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,827.34. The trade was a 13.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MTB shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on M&T Bank from $269.00 to $253.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on M&T Bank from $234.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $230.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. StockNews.com raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.97.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on M&T Bank

M&T Bank Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $157.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $181.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.77. The company has a market cap of $25.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.58. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $133.08 and a 12 month high of $225.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.22. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 19.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 12.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.91%.

M&T Bank Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management, and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Institutional Services and Wealth Management, and All Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.