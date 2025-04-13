Gladstone Investment Co. 8.00% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GAINL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Gladstone Investment Co. 8.00% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GAINL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Saturday, April 12th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.
Gladstone Investment Co. 8.00% Notes due 2028 Stock Performance
Shares of Gladstone Investment Co. 8.00% Notes due 2028 stock opened at $25.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.79. Gladstone Investment Co. 8.00% Notes due 2028 has a 1-year low of $25.25 and a 1-year high of $26.66.
About Gladstone Investment Co. 8.00% Notes due 2028
