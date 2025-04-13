Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Has $48,000 Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 698.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sofi Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 613.2% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Trading Down 12.3 %

BATS PAVE opened at $36.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.27. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12-month low of $32.65 and a 12-month high of $46.18. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.21.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.