Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (TSE:GTE – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:GTE) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.51 and traded as low as C$5.20. Gran Tierra Energy shares last traded at C$5.51, with a volume of 26,649 shares changing hands.

Gran Tierra Energy Trading Up 5.6 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$7.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.51. The company has a market cap of C$141.26 million, a P/E ratio of 2.64, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.57.

Get Gran Tierra Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Gran Tierra Energy

In related news, Director David Paul Smith sold 4,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.38, for a total transaction of C$35,403.48. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc is an independent energy company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in proven, under-explored hydrocarbon basins that have access to established infrastructure. The firm produces primarily light crude oil, supplemented with medium crude and natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.