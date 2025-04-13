Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Iradimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Iradimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Iradimed in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Iradimed by 476.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 617 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Iradimed by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,993 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Iradimed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iradimed during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Iradimed alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on IRMD shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Iradimed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Iradimed in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

Iradimed Stock Up 4.4 %

NASDAQ:IRMD opened at $52.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86 and a beta of 0.82. Iradimed Corporation has a 1-year low of $40.18 and a 1-year high of $63.29.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $19.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.09 million. Iradimed had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 26.26%. Equities analysts predict that Iradimed Corporation will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Iradimed Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from Iradimed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Iradimed’s payout ratio is presently 45.33%.

Iradimed Company Profile

(Free Report)

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging compatible medical devices. It also provides a non-magnetic Intravenous infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iradimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iradimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iradimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.