Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 85.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,338 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of S. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth $73,528,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in SentinelOne by 368.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,603,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,430 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth about $26,082,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,788,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,494,000 after purchasing an additional 900,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,225,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

SentinelOne Price Performance

Shares of S stock opened at $17.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.33 and a 200 day moving average of $23.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of -18.71 and a beta of 0.82. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.33 and a 1-year high of $29.29.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, insider Ric Smith sold 31,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $604,686.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 477,271 shares in the company, valued at $9,115,876.10. The trade was a 6.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 81,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $1,598,916.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 879,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,229,287.46. The trade was a 8.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 394,991 shares of company stock valued at $8,157,395. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

S has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on SentinelOne from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on SentinelOne in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on SentinelOne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.21.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SentinelOne

About SentinelOne

(Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding S? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.