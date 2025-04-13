Granite Investment Partners LLC Buys 41,755 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 40.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 144,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,755 shares during the period. General Electric makes up approximately 1.0% of Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $24,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,400,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 6.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,098 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 18,616 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,511,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in General Electric by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on General Electric from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $235.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of General Electric from $250.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.73.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of GE opened at $181.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. General Electric has a one year low of $146.78 and a one year high of $214.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $198.36 and a 200 day moving average of $186.59.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 14.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

About General Electric

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.