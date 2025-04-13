Granite Investment Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 93,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,045 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SiTime were worth $20,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SITM. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiTime during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,295,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in SiTime during the 4th quarter valued at $7,312,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SiTime during the 4th quarter valued at $2,446,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SiTime by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 983,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,921,000 after buying an additional 97,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of SiTime by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SITM opened at $130.00 on Friday. SiTime Co. has a 52 week low of $72.39 and a 52 week high of $268.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.10 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $163.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.41.

In other news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.42, for a total value of $205,033.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,678 shares in the company, valued at $20,376,176.76. The trade was a 1.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Piyush B. Sevalia sold 1,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.64, for a total value of $163,630.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,636,401.08. This trade represents a 1.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,542 shares of company stock valued at $978,713. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SITM shares. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up previously from $215.00) on shares of SiTime in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of SiTime from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SiTime from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of SiTime from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.00.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

