Granite Investment Partners LLC Cuts Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Granite Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 153,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $15,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth about $526,922,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,798,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364,650 shares in the last quarter. Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,651,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in PACCAR by 49.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,515,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in PACCAR by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,767,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,997,000 after acquiring an additional 572,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently commented on PCAR. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on PACCAR from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on PACCAR from $113.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group downgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Melius Research set a $120.00 price objective on shares of PACCAR in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.13.
Insider Activity
In other news, VP Michael K. Walton sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.13, for a total transaction of $636,780.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 951 shares in the company, valued at $100,929.63. This trade represents a 86.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 28,676 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total transaction of $3,038,795.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,659 shares in the company, valued at $12,150,414.23. This represents a 20.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,547 shares of company stock worth $18,261,908 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.
PACCAR Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of PCAR stock opened at $90.47 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $85.10 and a twelve month high of $121.75. The stock has a market cap of $47.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.92 and a 200 day moving average of $106.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). PACCAR had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.
PACCAR Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.69%.
PACCAR Profile
PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.
