Granite Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 689,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 17,082 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $10,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRTN. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Marten Transport during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marten Transport during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens upped their price objective on Marten Transport from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Shares of MRTN opened at $13.37 on Friday. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $19.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.32 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.65.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 2.79%. Analysts predict that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight; and regional short-haul and medium-to-long-haul full-load transportation services.

