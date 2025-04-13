Granite Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS)

Granite Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 143,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,721 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Kura Sushi USA were worth $12,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 12 West Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 556,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,400,000 after acquiring an additional 63,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 357,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,413,000 after purchasing an additional 19,025 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 142,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,913,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 128,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 109,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,930,000 after buying an additional 6,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KRUS. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $75.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $71.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kura Sushi USA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.20.

Shares of NASDAQ KRUS opened at $49.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.37 million, a PE ratio of -72.44 and a beta of 1.72. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.03 and a 1-year high of $121.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.06.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $64.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.30 million. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kura Sushi USA news, Director Seitaro Ishii sold 6,918 shares of Kura Sushi USA stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total transaction of $574,401.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,018.39. The trade was a 84.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

