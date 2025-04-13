Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $17.66 Million Position in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Free Report) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,578,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,665 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Arlo Technologies were worth $17,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 11,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balboa Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies stock opened at $8.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $908.01 million, a PE ratio of -35.46 and a beta of 1.71. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $17.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.34.

In other news, CFO Kurtis Joseph Binder sold 12,155 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $139,782.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 837,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,635,919. This trade represents a 1.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 9,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total value of $105,021.62. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 602,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,024,660.28. This trade represents a 1.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,017,441 shares of company stock valued at $11,448,097. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARLO. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbells (2nd Generation) delivers smart home protection, including automated privacy shield, 180-degree field of view, and 2K video resolution; Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a wireless 2K video resolution security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Ultra 2 provides 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, auto zoom and tracking on moving objects, and color night vision; and Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera.

