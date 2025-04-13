Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $6.24 Million Stock Position in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Granite Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 139,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,814 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Helios Technologies were worth $6,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Helios Technologies by 321.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,113 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Helios Technologies by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $330,000. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Helios Technologies from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

Helios Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

HLIO stock opened at $27.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $901.69 million, a PE ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.76 and a twelve month high of $57.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.76 and its 200-day moving average is $43.80.

Helios Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 24th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Helios Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Helios Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; motion control technology and fluid conveyance technology; cartridge valve technology; engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.