Granite Investment Partners LLC Sells 9,016 Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Granite Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 396,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,016 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $14,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMPH. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 222.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 806.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

AMPH stock opened at $24.16 on Friday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $22.74 and a one year high of $53.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMPH. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday.

In related news, CFO William J. Peters sold 4,231 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $116,521.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,377.02. This trade represents a 4.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

