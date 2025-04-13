Granite Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 303,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,052,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Option Care Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Option Care Health by 487.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Option Care Health by 172.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 638.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Option Care Health Stock Down 6.4 %

NASDAQ OPCH opened at $31.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.73. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.39 and a 52 week high of $35.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.24 and a 200-day moving average of $28.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OPCH shares. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Option Care Health from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Bank of America raised Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Option Care Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on OPCH

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael Bavaro sold 30,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $1,030,926.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,835.24. This represents a 40.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Profile

(Free Report)

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.