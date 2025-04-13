Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Greystone Logistics had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $14.32 million for the quarter.
Greystone Logistics Trading Up 5.3 %
OTCMKTS GLGI opened at $1.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.00 million, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.02 and its 200 day moving average is $1.08. Greystone Logistics has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
Greystone Logistics Company Profile
