Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Greystone Logistics had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $14.32 million for the quarter.

Greystone Logistics Trading Up 5.3 %

OTCMKTS GLGI opened at $1.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.00 million, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.02 and its 200 day moving average is $1.08. Greystone Logistics has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Featured Stories

Greystone Logistics, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets plastic pallets and pelletized recycled plastic resins in the United States. The company offers rackable, can, nestable, display, monoblock, half-barrel and slim keg stackable, drum, and mid duty pallets. It sells its pallets directly, as well as through a network of independent contractor distributors.

