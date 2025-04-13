Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HROWL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.54

Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HROWL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Saturday, April 12th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.5391 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.
Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 Price Performance
HROWL opened at $25.40 on Friday. Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 12 month low of $24.43 and a 12 month high of $25.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.33.
Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 Company Profile
