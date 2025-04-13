Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HROWL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.54

Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HROWL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Saturday, April 12th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.5391 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 Price Performance

HROWL opened at $25.40 on Friday. Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 12 month low of $24.43 and a 12 month high of $25.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.33.

Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 Company Profile

harrow health, inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells medications for unmet needs primarily in the united states. the company primarily provides ophthalmology based formulations to physicians and patients; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications. it also develops and commercializes therapeutics for treating ocular surface diseases; and non-intravenous sedation and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings.

