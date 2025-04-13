Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $145.19 and traded as low as $133.65. Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $136.87, with a volume of 10,754,355 shares traded.

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.19. The company has a market cap of $36.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 0.71.

Get Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,743,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $927,699,000 after purchasing an additional 71,595 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $828,123,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,433,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $472,407,000 after buying an additional 259,687 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $472,282,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,093,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $425,552,000 after buying an additional 271,779 shares during the period.

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Health Care Select Sector Index (the Index). The companies included in the Index are selected on the basis of general industry classification from a universe of companies defined by the Standard & Poor’s 500 Composite Stock Index (S&P 500).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.