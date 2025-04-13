Heritage Trust Co Acquires New Stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Heritage Trust Co bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PHYS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSEARCA:PHYS opened at $24.82 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $17.64 and a 1-year high of $24.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.03 and a 200 day moving average of $21.48.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

