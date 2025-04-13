Heritage Trust Co Acquires Shares of 1,014 General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Heritage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,780,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,265,813,000 after purchasing an additional 706,317 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,688,672 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,496,939,000 after buying an additional 131,268 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,428,644 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $639,923,000 after acquiring an additional 232,383 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in General Dynamics by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,706,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $449,580,000 after purchasing an additional 59,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,577,075 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $415,543,000 after buying an additional 39,926 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.
General Dynamics Trading Up 1.8 %
NYSE:GD opened at $276.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.43. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $239.20 and a 1 year high of $316.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $259.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.37.
General Dynamics Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.99%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Baird R W downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BTIG Research cut General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $261.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.82.
Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics
In other news, Director Laura J. Schumacher sold 1,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.68, for a total value of $459,201.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,857,224. This trade represents a 13.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 27,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.11, for a total value of $7,499,895.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,297,195.12. This trade represents a 37.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About General Dynamics
General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.
