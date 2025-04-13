Heritage Trust Co Purchases New Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Heritage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BXP. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in Boston Properties by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Boston Properties Price Performance
Boston Properties stock opened at $60.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.74. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.22 and a 12 month high of $90.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 605.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06.
Boston Properties Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 3,920.00%.
Insider Activity
In other Boston Properties news, EVP Donna D. Garesche sold 2,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.87, for a total value of $145,445.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hilary J. Spann sold 12,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total transaction of $891,535.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,657.42. This trade represents a 63.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BXP shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Boston Properties from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Boston Properties from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush downgraded Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.08.
About Boston Properties
Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.
