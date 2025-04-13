Heritage Trust Co Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Heritage Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Tidemark LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Lifeworks Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Caitlin John LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG stock opened at $360.20 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $316.14 and a fifty-two week high of $429.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $388.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $400.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 1.19.

Vanguard Growth ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Growth ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is an increase from Vanguard Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.46.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

