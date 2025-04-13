Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 109.42% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 8th.

Heron Therapeutics Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of HRTX stock opened at $1.91 on Friday. Heron Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $3.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.79. The stock has a market cap of $290.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 1.39.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $40.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.37 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heron Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRTX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $4,706,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,071,000. Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 2,455,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after buying an additional 477,417 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $581,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 172.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 562,764 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 356,053 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing the lives of patients by developing and commercializing therapeutic that enhances medical care. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

