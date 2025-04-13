Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Issues Earnings Results

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The savings and loans company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Hingham Institution for Savings had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $17.59 million during the quarter.

Hingham Institution for Savings Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HIFS opened at $220.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $473.43 million, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $246.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.50. Hingham Institution for Savings has a twelve month low of $162.84 and a twelve month high of $300.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hingham Institution for Savings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th.

About Hingham Institution for Savings

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

