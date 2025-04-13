Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp cut its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,122 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $19,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Avalon Trust Co increased its stake in Honeywell International by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ HON opened at $198.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $129.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.01. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.36 and a 12 month high of $242.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $207.27 and a 200-day moving average of $216.42.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on HON. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $268.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $236.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $6,004,902.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,644,066.20. The trade was a 40.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

