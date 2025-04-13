Hudson Portfolio Management LLC Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC reduced its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,356 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan comprises about 1.5% of Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,883,000. Seeds Investor LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Seeds Investor LLC now owns 14,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $511,000. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 83,002 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 16,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Petros Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth $288,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on KMI shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.64.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $517,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 807,652 shares in the company, valued at $23,219,995. This represents a 2.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 75,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total transaction of $2,011,035.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 220,681 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,148.65. This represents a 25.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 129,461 shares of company stock valued at $3,506,116. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 2.5 %

KMI stock opened at $26.43 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.61 and a twelve month high of $31.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $58.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.77.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 17.31%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 98.29%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

