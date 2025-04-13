Hudson Portfolio Management LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 10,066.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 772,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,825,000 after purchasing an additional 765,225 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 686.1% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 425,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,451,000 after purchasing an additional 371,441 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 399,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,102,000 after purchasing an additional 37,936 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 375,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,942,000 after purchasing an additional 17,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 293,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,476,000 after buying an additional 8,465 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA SLYG opened at $77.16 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $71.62 and a 52 week high of $101.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.95.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.