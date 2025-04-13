Hudson Portfolio Management LLC Sells 945 Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC trimmed its position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATGE. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Adtalem Global Education by 4,850.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 196.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 774.8% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Up 0.9 %

Adtalem Global Education stock opened at $103.76 on Friday. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.18 and a fifty-two week high of $112.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.91.

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.42. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 12.34%. Research analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATGE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, insider Michael Betz sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total value of $379,995.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,881 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,770.17. The trade was a 17.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna J. Hrinak sold 4,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $496,887.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,384.32. The trade was a 37.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,386,048. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

