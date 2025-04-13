Hudson Portfolio Management LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA)

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBCA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,397,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,181,110,000 after buying an additional 1,447,400 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,974,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 7,658.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,385,000 after acquiring an additional 117,257 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,694,000. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 550,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,849,000 after acquiring an additional 40,807 shares during the period.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

BATS:BBCA opened at $70.16 on Friday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a 12-month low of $62.71 and a 12-month high of $75.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 0.95.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BBCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian equities. BBCA was launched on Aug 7, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

