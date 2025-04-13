IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on IDXX. Barclays boosted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $481.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America increased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $435.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $559.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $533.75.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $390.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.50. IDEXX Laboratories has a 12 month low of $356.14 and a 12 month high of $548.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $428.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $434.13.

In other news, EVP George Fennell sold 9,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.53, for a total value of $4,618,824.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,781,645.28. This represents a 54.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.94, for a total value of $1,397,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,242.34. This trade represents a 49.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDEXX Laboratories

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,297,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,279,000 after acquiring an additional 37,734 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,005,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,163,000 after purchasing an additional 82,264 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,412,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,259,000 after purchasing an additional 34,305 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,160,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,999,000 after purchasing an additional 74,324 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $412,258,000. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Get Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.