Insider Buying: Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Major Shareholder Purchases 500,000 Shares of Stock

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Arturo R. Moreno acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 59,343,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,343,365. This trade represents a 0.85 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Clear Channel Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of CCO stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 2.72. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $1.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a report on Monday, February 24th.

Institutional Trading of Clear Channel Outdoor

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCO. Diameter Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 2,210.5% in the 4th quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP now owns 10,104,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,843,000 after purchasing an additional 9,666,788 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,849,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,756,000 after buying an additional 34,262 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,371,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,099,000 after acquiring an additional 610,110 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,636,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,721,000 after acquiring an additional 405,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,205,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after acquiring an additional 117,516 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, and Other segments. The company provides advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, news racks, and other public structures; transit displays for rail stations and on various types of vehicles; retail displays; and airport advertising displays.

