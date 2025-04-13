Invesco Ltd. Acquires 1,145,886 Shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,595,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,145,886 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $176,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OWL. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 232.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 136.2% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 35.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OWL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $24.75 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.10.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $16.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a PE ratio of 99.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.20. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $26.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.28.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 4.77%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is presently 423.53%.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.