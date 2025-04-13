Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,993,662 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 326,531 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $149,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirabaud Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirabaud Asset Management Ltd now owns 60,344 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in TELUS by 1,461.5% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 294,868 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 275,984 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in TELUS in the fourth quarter valued at $1,843,000. Groupama Asset Managment grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 684.4% during the fourth quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 66,966 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 58,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS during the fourth quarter worth about $374,000. 49.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TU opened at $14.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.70. TELUS Co. has a one year low of $13.24 and a one year high of $17.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.00.

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Free Report ) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 9.07%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2829 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.77%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 226.53%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lowered TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of TELUS in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Cormark lowered shares of TELUS from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

