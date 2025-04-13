Invesco Ltd. Has $155.90 Million Stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 85.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,212,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,020,512 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $155,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 230.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the third quarter worth $77,000. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ADC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Agree Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Agree Realty from $81.50 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citizens Jmp lowered Agree Realty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.38.

Agree Realty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ADC opened at $74.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.81. Agree Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.78 and a fifty-two week high of $78.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.55.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.61. Agree Realty had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 3.70%. As a group, analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agree Realty Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a apr 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.256 per share. This is a positive change from Agree Realty’s previous apr 25 dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.22%.

Agree Realty Profile

(Free Report)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.