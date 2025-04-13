Invesco Ltd. Has $173.01 Million Stock Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,559,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 977,110 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in FMC were worth $173,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FMC. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. boosted its holdings in FMC by 18.7% in the third quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 60,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 227,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,050,000 after acquiring an additional 39,230 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FMC by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,164,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,602,000 after acquiring an additional 28,059 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in FMC by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 164,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,015,000 after purchasing an additional 14,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in FMC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,573,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FMC

In other FMC news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 2,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $163,429.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,107. This represents a 10.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carol Anthony Davidson purchased 6,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.33 per share, for a total transaction of $223,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,980. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

FMC Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $37.05 on Friday. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $68.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.77 and its 200-day moving average is $50.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.83.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. FMC had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 9.67%. Equities analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on FMC. UBS Group lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of FMC from $70.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered FMC from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on FMC from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FMC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.15.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

See Also

