Invesco Ltd. Has $182.40 Million Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,128,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,582 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.05% of DXC Technology worth $182,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 116.1% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DXC Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in DXC Technology by 366.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its stake in DXC Technology by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 347.2% in the fourth quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 9,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 7,254 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DXC opened at $14.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.36, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.37. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $24.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.23. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 20.70% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. As a group, research analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.29.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

