Invesco Ltd. Increases Holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,363,708 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,704 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $126,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BNS. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1,588.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter worth $258,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 14.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 7,970 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 124,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BNS shares. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $46.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.02. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $43.68 and a 12 month high of $57.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.7415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.77%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

