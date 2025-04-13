Invesco Ltd. Purchases 214,844 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 39.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 765,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,844 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $135,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,088,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth $3,750,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth $775,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter worth $2,319,000. Finally, Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,215,000. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IBKR shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $210.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $231.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $242.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.88.

Insider Transactions at Interactive Brokers Group

In other news, Director Jill Bright bought 135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $219.51 per share, for a total transaction of $29,633.85. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,506.76. This trade represents a 5.77 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Up 4.3 %

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $171.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.66. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.69 and a 1-year high of $236.53.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 14.16%.

About Interactive Brokers Group

(Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.