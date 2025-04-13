Invesco Ltd. Purchases 276,023 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,043,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 276,023 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $121,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Cenovus Energy by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 177.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 7,669 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVE. National Bank Financial lowered Cenovus Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 28th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Cenovus Energy stock opened at $11.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.04. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.23 and a 1 year high of $21.58.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.08 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 10.73%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.1269 per share. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 40.50%.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

