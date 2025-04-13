Invesco Ltd. Sells 6,662 Shares of Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,560,781 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,662 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Global Partners worth $119,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLP. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Global Partners by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,750 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 9,171.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,464 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 69,704 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Partners by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 5,440 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Global Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $1,536,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Partners by 4,555.0% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,818,750 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $270,863,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th.

In other news, COO Mark Romaine sold 2,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total value of $118,661.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 156,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,444,063.88. This trade represents a 1.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GLP stock opened at $47.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.39. Global Partners LP has a 12-month low of $37.00 and a 12-month high of $60.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. This is an increase from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Global Partners’s payout ratio is currently 122.31%.

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations, and Commercial.

