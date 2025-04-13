Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Position Lifted by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 591,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,350 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $12,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $392,497,000. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2,838.3% during the 4th quarter. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC now owns 18,160,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $382,644,000 after buying an additional 17,542,541 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 9,792,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,336,000 after acquiring an additional 295,869 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,941,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $167,319,000 after acquiring an additional 270,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 51.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,150,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100,000 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $20.47 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $20.02 and a 12 month high of $21.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.1078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

